Japan Submits Counterargument To Wto Over China's Import Ban

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Japan has submitted a counterargument to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China's suspension of Japanese aquatic imports following the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, Chief CabSecretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.
On August 31, China notified the WTO of its suspension of Japanese marine imports, which began on August 24, after the start of the water discharge, citing food safety concerns.
In the document submitted to the WTO, Japan said the suspension of imports by China is "totally unacceptable," and "strongly urges China to immediately repeal its measures," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The document also explained the safety of the discharge of treated water into the sea, including through the monitoring results after the start of the discharge. As for tritium, nuclear facilities around the world, including nuclear reactors in China, discharge more tritium on an annual basis than the tritium contained in Fukushima treated water, it pointed out.
In addition to the submission of its counterargument, Tokyo will continue to provide explanation on its position in related WTO committees, it said.
At a press conference, Matsuno expressed deep regret that China has imposed the blanket ban that is "not based on scientific evidence." The top government spokesman said Japan has also requested China to hold discussions over the import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement, which both countries are signatories.
"Through providing accurate information based on scientific evidence, we will seek the understanding and support of the international community, and urge China to immediately lift the import restrictions on Japanese food products," Matsuno added.
The plant, located 230 km north of Tokyo, crippled by the magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2011. Before the discharge, treated water is diluted with seawater to reduce tritium levels to less than 1/40 of that permitted under Japanese safety standards and around 1/7 of the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines for drinking water.
