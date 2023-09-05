Explore your Artistic Side as Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club Hosts a Paint & Dine “Japan” Night with ARTFem

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (5th September 2023): Dive into the world of artistry with Vida Marina & Yacht Club as they host a special Paint & Dine "Japan" evening on September 14th, 2023. In collaboration with ARTFem, the experts behind fantastic guided painting workshops in Dubai, this session at Vida Marina & Yatch Club promises an exceptional opportunity to explore your artistic side while enjoying a night of live music, international cuisine, and captivating views of Dubai Marina.



Embark on this expedition to the mesmerizing allure of Japan as you explore a diverse range of meticulously pre-sketched canvases, each awaiting your artistic touch. With an ambience imbued with artistic flair, an array of culinary delights, and your preferred beverage in hand, every facet of the evening is meticulously designed to ignite your creative spark and nurture your artistic soul.



With this journey unfolding at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, a venue featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the yacht-filled marina, you will have the perfect backdrop for your artistic endeavors.



Regardless of whether you are an experienced artist or a novice eager to explore your creative side, the Vida Marina & Yatch Club will have you covered. From the pre-prepared canvases to the expert guidance of instructors and tantalizing beverages, every facet of your artistic journey will be catered for. All that's required of you is to bring your creative spirit and enthusiasm, as ARTFem aims to kindle the artist within you.







