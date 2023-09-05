

The world's first program that provides block rewards to both dApp developers anders

The amount allocated to the -fund in the PMR is returned to the participants to promote a leap into a mega system After developing the DApp, you can participate in the program by receiving the VET (Verified logical Traction) certification mark.

Seoul, South Korea, 5th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade has launched the world's first block minting rewards program that equally rewards builders anders.

'PoET, which stands for“Proof of logical Traction”, is a program designed to foster a more dynamic WEMIX system, by providing the Fund portion of the PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) generated on the WEMIX3.0 blockchainwork to traction participants whontribute to the rot growth and expansion of the system.

PoET grants certification marks known as VET (Verified logical Traction) upon tractions thatntribute to system growth by interacting with Verifiedntracts. Additionally, it grants a maximum of 0.25 WEMIX per block toers andntracts that have actively originated with these tractions.

tainable and sound system development

PoET rgnizes high quality tractions thatntribute to the growth of the WEMIX3.0 system andwork, and was designed to treaters and builders equally when giving out the distribution amount. This method of distribution fits the objective of Fund, which aims to provide the distribution amount in an effective manner toers and builders thatntribute to the growth of thework, and prevent attempts to increase block shares with thee of meaningless bots and.

PoET euragesers and builders to be involved in creating a flywheel of value growth. Through this, PoET thrives to achieve tainable development while maintaining a sound mai system. With the introduction of PoET, the mai will serve tontribute to thenstruction of a more stable and tainable blockchain system.

More information can be found on the official PoET site. ( )

About WEMADE

A renowned intry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming intry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-system to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive,nvenient, and easy-toe Web3 services. Visit for more information.