Bridging Science And Commerce: Exploring The Global Biotech Ingredients Market Landscape

The global biotech ingredients market perspective presents a comprehensive analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030. The report includes an independent assessment of biotech ingredient sales in varigeographic regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It provides insights into recent past, current, and future sales projections, offering both actual sales figures and projected Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) in US$ thousand.

The analysis covers diverse biotech ingredient categories, such as yeast, bacteria, filamentfungi, and other sources, used in applications including foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, cleaning & household products, synthetic, and natural products. This comprehensive overview aids in understanding the global biotech ingredients market dynamics and trends over the examined years.

Global Biotech Ingredients Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biotech Ingredients estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Yeast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bacteria segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $532.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The Biotech Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$532.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Glaxosmithkline

Merck

Novartis International

Pfizer

Sanofi Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Biotech Ingredients