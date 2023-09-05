From Cloud Ran To Small Cells: Exploring Dynamics Of The Wireless Infrastructure Market

The global market perspective on wireless infrastructure offers a comprehensive overview of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030. This analysis covers varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

It presents both historical and forward-looking insights into wireless infrastructure sales, providing an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ million. The analysis focuses on segments like macrocell radio access networks (RAN), backhaul, mobile core, cloud RAN, small cells, and other technologies.

This comprehensive assessment enables a deep understanding of the evolving dynamics and growth patterns within the global wireless infrastructure market across the examined years.

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market to Reach $162.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Infrastructure estimated at US$105.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$73.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Backhaul segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Wireless Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Adtran, Inc.

CiSystems, Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Wireless Infrastructure