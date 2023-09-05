Navigating Cybersecurity Clouds: Global Market Forecast For Endpoint Protection Solutions

The global market perspective on cloud endpoint protection offers a comprehensive analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030.

This assessment encompasses diverse geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The report presents both historical and future-focused insights into cloud endpoint protection sales, providing an independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ thousand.

The analysis covers solutions and services in varisectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, government & defense, and other verticals. This comprehensive overview aids in understanding the evolving dynamics and growth trends in the global cloud endpoint protection market over the examined years.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Endpoint Protection estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $606.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Cloud Endpoint Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$606.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$836.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Avast

Bitdefender

Carbon Black

CiSystems

Commvault

Comodo

Cososys

Crowdstrike

Endgame

Eset

Fireeye

Fort

F-Secure Corporation

K7 Computing

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks

Panda Security

Sentinelone

Sophos

Symantec

Trend Micro

Vipre Security Webroot

