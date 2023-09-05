Change Of Name

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company hereby announces that, by resolution of the Board in accordance with the Company's articles of association, the Company's name has been changed to“ Foresight Technology VCT plc ” effective from 4th September 2023.
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107007593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.