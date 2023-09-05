Superconducting Magnets Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 4.6 Billion By 2033 X Herald

An electromaconstructed from superconducting wire coils is known as a superconducting magnet. During operation, they must be cooled to cryogenic temperatures. These wires can conduct significantly larger magnitudes of electric currents than regular wires because they have no electrical resistance in their superconducting state, which produces powerful magnetic fields.

A superconducting mais used to produce nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) equipment and operate MRI machines. Expanding medical & power industries are anticipated to increase the demand for global superconducting magnets in emerging nations. Recycling nuclear waste is another significant end-use field for superconducting magnets. Superconducting magnets are employed to stabilize nuclear waste. They are also used in the paper manufacturing business to remove magnetic contamination from wood pulp.

The global superconducting magnets market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.

The market for superconducting magnets in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

Sales of superconducting magnets in Germany are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for superconducting magnets for the production of medical devices and equipment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the next 10 years.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Siemens AG, Nexans, and American Superconductors are some of the leading companies in the superconducting magnets market.

Key players in the superconducting magnets market are increasing their profits by growing their production capabilities and global presence. They are also investing heavily in the development of alloys that can perform as superconducting materials below the threshold temperature.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

American Magnetics, Inc.

ASG Superconductors SpA

Cryomagnetics, Inc.

Elytt Energy

Cryogenic Ltd.

Advanced MaLab, Inc.

Bilfinger SE

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST)

CRYO Industries of America, Inc.

Custom Coils

Commonwealth Fusion CAEN ELS

Low-temperature Superconducting Materials (LTS) High-temperature Superconducting Materials (HTS)

Medical Devices & Equipment

Mass Spectrometers Transportation

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

Leading producers of superconducting magnets are focusing on advancing the capabilities of magnets due to their widespread use. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion are some of the marketing tactics being adopted by key market players.

