Superconducting Magnets Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 4.6 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The global superconducting magnets market has reached a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to end up at US$ 4.6 billion by 2033. Market growth can be mainly attributed to the rapidly developing electronic industry and the high demand for superconducting materials for the production of medical devices.
An electromaconstructed from superconducting wire coils is known as a superconducting magnet. During operation, they must be cooled to cryogenic temperatures. These wires can conduct significantly larger magnitudes of electric currents than regular wires because they have no electrical resistance in their superconducting state, which produces powerful magnetic fields.
A superconducting mais used to produce nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) equipment and operate MRI machines. Expanding medical & power industries are anticipated to increase the demand for global superconducting magnets in emerging nations. Recycling nuclear waste is another significant end-use field for superconducting magnets. Superconducting magnets are employed to stabilize nuclear waste. They are also used in the paper manufacturing business to remove magnetic contamination from wood pulp.
Current Trends: High-Temperature Superconductors (HTS) : Research in high-temperature superconductors has led to the development of materials that can operate at higher temperatures, making them more practical for a wider range of applications. HTS materials are increasingly being integrated into superconducting masystems. Compact MRI Systems : Miniaturized and portable MRI systems that use superconducting magnets are becoming more prevalent. These systems are being used in remote areas, ambulances, and even military applications, expanding the reach of medical imaging technology. Fusion Energy Research : Superconducting magnets play a crucial role in nuclear fusion research, with projects like the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) relying on them to confine and control the high-temperature plasma required for fusion reactions. Quantum Computing : The development of quantum computers, which require extremely precise and stable magnetic fields, has led to the demand for superconducting magnets in this emerging field. Superconducting qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers, benefit from the enhanced control provided by these magnets. Sustainable Energy : As the world moves toward renewable and sustainable energy sources, superconducting magnets are being explored for their potential to improve the efficiency of renewable energy technologies, such as wind turbines and generators.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global superconducting magnets market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2033. The market for superconducting magnets in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Sales of superconducting magnets in Germany are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for superconducting magnets for the production of medical devices and equipment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the next 10 years.
Competitive landscape:
According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Siemens AG, Nexans, and American Superconductors are some of the leading companies in the superconducting magnets market.
Key players in the superconducting magnets market are increasing their profits by growing their production capabilities and global presence. They are also investing heavily in the development of alloys that can perform as superconducting materials below the threshold temperature.
Key Companies Profiled:
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bruker Corporation Fujikura Ltd. American Magnetics, Inc. ASG Superconductors SpA Cryomagnetics, Inc. Elytt Energy Cryogenic Ltd. Advanced MaLab, Inc. Bilfinger SE Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) CRYO Industries of America, Inc. Custom Coils Commonwealth Fusion CAEN ELS
Key Segments of Superconducting Magnets Industry Research
· By Material :
Low-temperature Superconducting Materials (LTS) High-temperature Superconducting Materials (HTS)
· By Application :
Medical Devices & Equipment Mass Spectrometers Transportation
· By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
Winning Strategy:
Leading producers of superconducting magnets are focusing on advancing the capabilities of magnets due to their widespread use. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion are some of the marketing tactics being adopted by key market players.
Key Questions Covered in the Superconducting Magnets Market Report
What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023? At what rate will sales in the global Superconducting Magnets Market grow until 2033? Which are the factors hampering the Superconducting Magnets market? Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033? Which are the factors driving sales in the Superconducting Magnets Market during the forecast period?
