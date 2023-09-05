Zinzino Ab (Publ): Preliminary Sales Report August 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for

Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previyear.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: