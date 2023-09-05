Zinzino Ab (Publ): Preliminary Sales Report August 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previyear.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for
Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previyear.
Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Aug
|
22-Aug
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.5
|
24.5
|
-8
%
|
190.4
|
207.0
|
-8
%
|
Central Europe
|
32.5
|
23.0
|
41
%
|
265.2
|
168.9
|
57
%
|
East Europe
|
26.9
|
24.4
|
10
%
|
249.1
|
208.7
|
19
%
|
South & West Europe
|
19.7
|
12.0
|
63
%
|
154.5
|
99.9
|
55
%
|
The Baltics
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
17
%
|
58.3
|
45.8
|
27
%
|
North America
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
7
%
|
53.6
|
45.9
|
17
%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
3.4
|
7.5
|
-55
%
|
37.5
|
50.0
|
-25
%
|
Africa
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0
%
|
9.0
|
4.9
|
84
%
|
Zinzino
|
119.2
|
104.3
|
14
%
|
1017.6
|
831.1
|
22
%
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.5
|
7.6
|
-1
%
|
61.2
|
55.2
|
11
%
|
Zinzino Group
|
126.7
|
111.9
|
13
%
|
1078.8
|
886.3
|
22
%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
2308 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
SOURCE Zinzino
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107007575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.