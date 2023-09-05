Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:13 GMT

Zinzino Ab (Publ): Preliminary Sales Report August 2023


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previyear.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for
Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previyear.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Aug

22-Aug

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

22.5

24.5

-8
%

190.4

207.0

-8
%

Central Europe

32.5

23.0

41
%

265.2

168.9

57
%

East Europe

26.9

24.4

10
%

249.1

208.7

19
%

South & West Europe

19.7

12.0

63
%

154.5

99.9

55
%

The Baltics

6.3

5.4

17
%

58.3

45.8

27
%

North America

7.1

6.7

7
%

53.6

45.9

17
%

Asia-Pacific

3.4

7.5

-55
%

37.5

50.0

-25
%

Africa

0.8

0.8

0
%

9.0

4.9

84
%

Zinzino

119.2

104.3

14
%

1017.6

831.1

22
%

Faun Pharma

7.5

7.6

-1
%

61.2

55.2

11
%

Zinzino Group

126.7

111.9

13
%

1078.8

886.3

22
%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

2308 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino

