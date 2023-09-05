Fyouture: A Groundbreaking Approach To Predictions Without Artificial Intelligence

Fyouture - Predict your future.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of a new feature within 'Fyouture ', a revolutionary messaging app that takes a bold step away from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for predictions.

Unlike traditional prediction apps that utilize AI algorithms, the creator of Fyouture recognized the limitations in achieving consistently high accuracy rates. After extensive research and development, the team opted to abandon the use of artificial intelligence (AI) because the accuracy rate of such predictions did not meet the minimum threshold for user expectations. The unique blend of historical data analysis, expert insights, advanced statistical modeling and scraping the intefor user-specific posts, fell short after exhaustive testing yielded accuracy rates between 61%-72%.

"At Fyouture, our mission is to provide users with predictions they can truly rely on," said Quin Christian, Founder of Fyouture. "We understand that AI-powered predictions, while promising, often fall short of delivering the precision that users want. Our decision to forgo AI ensures that our users track predictions with a level of accuracy that setsapart from the competition." Fyouture is poised to redefine the landscape of apps, offering users a reliable tool that delivers results they can trust. By sidestepping the limitations of AI, we're putting the power of predictions directly into the hands of our users.

About Fyouture

Based out of the U.S., Fyouture is a tech company that develops solutions centered around the sharing of memories and sending of messages for future delivery – attempting to bridge the gap between the past, present, and future through innovative app-based technologies. The company's main app solution, Fyouture, is downloadable for free on Apple and Google app stores.

