Global Philanthropy Industry Ecosystem Mapped For First Time

Philanthropy.International powers $4T economy. AI bridges social impact. AiiA-backed community drives change. Profiles: 100K organisations, 50K donors, 5K investors.” - Philanthropy.InternationalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ● New open-access platform serves as a democratized and universally-accessible virtual environment for community building, impact-matching and knowledge generation within the global philanthropy ecosystem
● Philanthorpy.International also announces its profiling of 100,000 philanthropy Organizations, 50,000 Donors, and 5,000 Impact Investors
● Platform will champion Techno-Philanthropy as new paradigm for social impact, building integrated bridges with newly-launched Global AI Ecosystem Platform, and launch an upcoming profiling of 4,000 Techno-Philanthropy organizations
● Global Philanthropy Ecosystem reached $4 trillion (4% of global GDP) in 2023 according to upcoming global philanthropy economy size assessment by Philanthropy.International
The global philanthropy economy has reached $4 trillion in 2023, according to Philanthropy.International, a first of its kind open-source, decentralized and nonprofit industry knowledge, analytics, community building and impact-matching platform launched today, completing the initial phase of its inaugural mapping and profiling of the Global Philanthropy Ecosystem.
Philanthropy.International's initial scope of features includes the Global Philanthropy Ecosystem IT-Platform , which offers interactive, searchable and filterable databases and profiles of 100,000 beneficiary organizations, 50,000 donors, 5,000 investors with purpose, and 4,000 Techno-Philanthropy organizations. This release also includes a range of interactive mindmaps designed to provide users with a comprehensive view of the global philanthropy ecosystem based on sectors, social causes and regional distribution.
Developed with the support of Deep Knowledge Philanthropy and AI Industry Analytics (AiiA) , the platform is designed to maximize social impact by harnessing the power of big data analytics while connecting all stakeholders in the global philanthropy sector. It has been launched as the go-to democratized and universally-accessible virtual environment and infrastructure for community interaction, collaboration, discussion, content sharing, impact-matching and knowledge generation in the global philanthropy ecosystem.
The open-source platform is further complemented by a Philanthropy Industry Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and narrowly-focused insights as well as comparative analytical capabilities, including advanced AI-Driven analytics for monitoring the global philanthropy ecosystem in a quantified and qualified manner.
Philanthropy.International will also be launching in the near future its Techno-Philanthropy and Impact Investment Matching Platform, a donor-project matching, funding, project launch and social networking ecosystem designed as a collaborative solution to connect charities, nonprofits, sponsors, and volunteers of the philanthropy industry.
The platform's current offering of open-access products and projects is just the beginning. It will continue developing and delivering an ever-expanding scope of on-demand intelligence and analytics through in-depth data coverage to improve decision-making across the philanthropy sector.
While Philanthropy.International's ongoing profiling of the global philanthropy ecosystem encompasses all approaches, its organizational mandate is to champion the new paradigm of social impact known as Techno-Philanthropy, or the thesis that the adoption of modern technological solutions for governance, logistics, operations and accountability is the best and most available means for philanthropic organizations to maximize their efficiency, transparency and social impact.
With this mandate in mind, Philanthropy.International has also released a dedicated mapping of the Techno-Philanthropy Ecosystem, featuring interactive, filterable and searchable profiles of 4,000 Techno-Philanthropy organizations directly applying technology for maximized social impact.
As one of their next major initiatives, the platform will be releasing a range of Social Impact Performance Rankings & Benchmarking on the top philanthropy organizations utilizing AI, as part of the ongoing support being provided by AI Industry Analytics (AiiA). This ranking system will analyze how AI and tech companies are implementing or contributing their resources to philanthropic initiatives and projects.
Philanthropy.International will also be working with AI Industry Analytics to build a functional bridge with its Global AI Ecosystem platform. We believe that there is tremendpotential for synergy between developments in the Global AI Industry and the philanthropy sphere, due to AI's unprecedented potential to maximize social impact, efficiency, transparency and accountability, and it is these synergies that we seek to leverage and materialize by building this bridge.
With the help of AiiA, Philanthropy.International will be profiling additional organizations that are using a number of distinct technologies that are compliant with its Techno-Philanthropy definitional framework, including Transparency Tracking & Accountability Mechanisms, Supply-Chain & Transparency Tracking System, and Intelligent Donor-to-Project Smart Matching System - features which, when used by philanthropy organizations, will naturally result in a higher Social Impact Performance Benchmarking scores.
Launched with the support of Deep Knowledge Philanthropy and AI Industry Analytics, Philanthropy.International now seeks to engage with an expanded scope of partners, supporters and collaborators to drive the development of new features and ongoing expansions, in line with its mandate to serve as the go-to democratized and universally-accessible environment for community building, collaboration, knowledge generation, insight sharing and impact-matching within the global philanthropy ecosystem.
About Philanthropy.International
Philanthropy.International is an open-access platform driven by a vision of deploying frontier technologies to maximize social impact and create social good efficiently, and a mission to integrate cutting-edge technologies, democratized and easily accessible, into the philanthropic ecosystem to unlock its untapped potential. The platform champions a new paradigm known as Techno-Philanthropy, which proposes that the adoption of modern technological solutions for governance, logistics, operations and accountability is the best way for philanthropic organizations to maximize their efficiency, transparency and impact.
About Deep Knowledge Philanthropy
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy is a data-driven nonprofit project by Deep Knowledge Group committed to the support, development, and advancement of DeepTech for social good, impact philanthropy, and ethical investment, founded on the belief that DeepTech innovation is the most efficient driver of 'social profit,' technological humanitarianism, and societal development, and that venture philanthropy is the profitable long-term investment for individuals, national economies, and humanity itself.
About AI Industry Analytics (AiiA)
AI Industry Analytics is an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
