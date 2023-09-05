Autotransfusion Systems Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 466.8 Million By 2033 X Herald

An autotransfusion is a procedure in which a patient receives a transfusion of their blood rather than stored allogenic (separate-donor) blood. The patient's blood is collected and reinfused using autotransfusion devices. These systems are crucial to cell salvage procedures, which allow autologblood transfusions to lower the risk of infections brought on by allogeneic blood transfusions.

The global autotransfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 466.8 million by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 4% during the projected period.

Demand for autotransfusion products is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the next 10 years. Sales of autotransfusion accessories are anticipated to evolve at a 3% CAGR during the forecast period.

“There is high demand for autotransfusion systems from hospitals due to rising rate of patient intake for getting advanced treatment procedures,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the key players in the autotransfusion systems market are Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group), LivaNova, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd, Haemonetics, Braile Biomédica, and FresenMedical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Several autotransfusion system providers are adopting varimarketing strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, local supply, improving product standards, and more to earn more profits.



In the autotransfusion systems market, LivaNova has a dominant position. The cardiovascular product section of LivaNova provides advanced autotransfusion systems. Due to its expertise and dedication to the study of novel solutions, the company is regarded as a global leader in autotransfusion. Since 2010, doctors have received support from LivaNova's most cutting-edge, intuitive, and potent ATS system, XTRA, which combines cutting-edge technological features with user-friendliness and potent performance. Over a million patients have benefited from XTRA, which has lowered the hazards of allogeneic transfusion and shortened hospital stays.

One of the top brands in the autotransfusion systems industry is Fresenius. The company's FresenKabi subsidiary provides a robust line of autotransfusion devices. For recycling blood intra and post or during cardiac, orthopedic, or vascular surgeries, FresenKabi developed CATSmart, a novel continured cell separation technique based on continuflow technology. The continuflow technique used by CATSmart, the only autotransfusion device on the market, ensures quick access to red blood cells (RBCs) at any time with consistent quality. Haemonetics has established a strong position for itself in the autotransfusion systems market. The company offers a wide range of products for whole blood cells, plasma, and blood. During medium to high blood loss procedures, such as cardiac, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, and OBGYN surgeries, hospitals can recover and distribute back a patient's high-quality blood with the use of the company's Cell Saver Elite device.

Key Segments of Autotransfusion Systems Industry Research:

By Type :



Autotransfusion Products Autotransfusion Accessories

By Application :



Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries Neurological Surgeries

By End User :



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Autotransfusion Systems Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Autotransfusion Systems market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Autotransfusion Systems market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Autotransfusion Systems market size?

