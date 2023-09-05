Bcci Announces Team India Squad For Icc Men's Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM
The Board for Cricket Control in India has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2023.
Take a look at the squad that has been chosen to compete:
Rohit Sharma Axar Patel Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Shami Ishan Kishan Mohammed Siraj KL Rqahul Kuldeep Yadav Hardik Pandya (VC) Suryakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja
The World Cup will kick off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand, in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad – an occasion not to be missed.
