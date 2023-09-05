Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:11 GMT

Bcci Announces Team India Squad For Icc Men's Cricket World Cup


9/5/2023 4:32:09 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:28 PM

The Board for Cricket Control in India has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2023.

Take a look at the squad that has been chosen to compete:

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Axar Patel
  • Shubman Gill
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • KL Rqahul
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Hardik Pandya (VC)
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Ravindra Jadeja

The World Cup will kick off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand, in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad – an occasion not to be missed.

ALSO READ:

  • Asia Cup: Our fielding was below-par, Rohit admits after Nepal game
  • Asia Cup: Very ordinary performance from India and Kuldeep's bowling a big concern

MENAFN05092023000049011007ID1107007544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search