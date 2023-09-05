Bcci Announces Team India Squad For Icc Men's Cricket World Cup

Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:28 PM

The Board for Cricket Control in India has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2023.

Take a look at the squad that has been chosen to compete:



Rohit Sharma

Axar Patel

Shubman Gill

Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Shreyas Iyer

Mohammed Shami

Ishan Kishan

Mohammed Siraj

KL Rqahul

Kuldeep Yadav

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Suryakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja

The World Cup will kick off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand, in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad – an occasion not to be missed.

