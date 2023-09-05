Private Market Insured Losses From Hurricane Idalia To Be $3-5 Bln

FLORIDA, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Private market insured losses are expected to be between $3 billion and $5 billion due to Hurricane Idalia which struck the Big Bend region of Florida last week, Reuters reported, citing the catastrophe risk modeling business of Moody's report on Monday.

Idalia hit Florida's Gulf Coast with fierce winds, torrential rains and pounding surf before weakening but turning to southeastern Georgia, where floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

The estimates represented insured losses associated with wind, storm surge, and precipitation-induced flooding caused due to the hurricane.

"Major Hurricane Idalia could have been much more impactful had the storm taken a different track or not weakened just before landfall," said Jeff Waters of Moody's RMS said.

The report also said it expects around $500 million in losses to the National Flood Insurance Programme (NFIP) due to the hurricane.