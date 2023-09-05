Asean Concord Iv To Be Introduced At 43Rd Summit

JAKARTA, 5th September, 2023 (WAM/VNA) -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached an agreement on Monday on a new regional cooperation platform called ASEAN Concord IV during the ongoing summit in Jakarta.

The initiative for ASEAN Concord IV has been put forward by the current chair, Indonesia, and is expected to "serve as the foundation for ASEAN Community's Vision 2045" while strengthening the regional bloc's ability to address future challenges, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said when chairing the ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting.

ASEAN is already facing significant challenges today, and they will become even more substantial in the future, she said, adding member countries should have the courage to take bold steps to ensure the bloc remains relevant in changing conditions and that differences among members should not hinder ASEAN's progress.