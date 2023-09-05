Arab Parliament President Congratulates Uae On Success Of Alneyadi's Space Mission

CAIRO, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Adel bin AbdulRahman Alasoomi, President of the Arab Parliament (AP), has congratulated the on the success of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's space mission and his safe return to earth from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest Arab space mission in history, which lasted all of six months.

Alasoomi commended what AlNeyadi and work teams have accomplished as an Emirati and Arab achievement, which all Arabs should be proud of, given its high importance in serving humanity at large and opening the door for Arabs to foray vehemently into the space world.

''This milestone comes in light of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's care and interest in making the a leader in space exploration. It also comes as a culmination of many successes made by the in this vital field in recent years and to provide qualified national cadres, which has become an inspiring model for Arab youth to work for a better future for the world,'' he added.