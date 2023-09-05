Empower's Summer Campaign Succeeds In Rationalising Energy Consumption

DUBAI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has confirmed the vast positive interaction from its customers for its annual summer campaign to reduce district cooling energy consumption under the theme "Set and Save 24°C".

The campaign continues until the end of the summer season and is part of Empower's efforts to foster a culture of sustainability among its customers and continue providing environmentally friendly and world-class district cooling services.

The company stated that the campaign provided customers with valuable tips to help them achieve the desired goals, including monitoring the AC thermostat and setting it at 24°C, keeping the air conditioner filter clean, closing window curtains, sealing cracks in windows and doors, tinting of glass doors and windows, reduce heat from varisources and carry out home maintenance regularly to ensure their comfort and happiness.

Empower explained that during the summer period between June and August 2023, the company received more than 10,000 calls phone calls from its customers, in addition to electronic messages, which exceeded 11,500 messages to inquire about the summer campaign and how to save on consumption.

The company also indicated that it maintains relentless communication with its more than 110,000 customers in varicustomer segments in residential and commercial buildings to urge and encourage them to rationalise district cooling consumption.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, thanked the company's valued customers of varisegments and explained that rationalising the consumption of district cooling energy in the summer, in particular, is essential to conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

He added that the campgain aligns with the Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and then adopted by the Dubai government to reduce climate change impacts and ensure a better future for future generations.

The initiative also aims to reduce electricity and water consumption rates by 30%, making Dubai a global hub for the green economy and the world's lowest-carbon-footprint city by 2050.

