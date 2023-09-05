Abu Dhabi City Municipality Launches Two Initiatives To Celebrate Start Of New Academic Year

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has rolled out the "Back to School" and "My School Bag" initiatives in collaboration with Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre.

These initiatives underpin the municipality's dedication to fostering cooperative relationships across varisectors.

With partnerships from Al Ittihad Private School, Sharjah American School, and Rabdan School, the "Back to School" initiative welcomed students on their inaugural school day. The campaign motivates them for the upcoming year, gifts them symbolic presents, and extends heartfelt wishes for the fresh academic cycle.

The My School Bag initiative, executed with Lulu Hypermarket, ensured students were equipped with essential school supplies. Primarily focusing on Rabdan and Shakhbout City, underprivileged students received these school bags. It's a drive to ensure every student feels celebrated and motivated as they embark on their academic pursuits.

