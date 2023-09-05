Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Concludes 1St Cycle Of Business Groups Enablement Programme

DUBAI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has concluded the first cycle of a transformational Business Groups Enablement Programme.

Designed to support business groups operating across diverse sectors, the nine-month programme is the first of its kind globally and represents a quantum leap in the organisation, management, and development of business groups.

A total of 24 business groups completed the programme, with 94 one-on-one meetings conducted and six training workshops completed on topics including advocacy, digital presence, membership growth, organising events, and international best practices.

The initiative comes as part of the chamber's ongoing drive to support business groups in building internal operational capabilities that enable them to perform efficiently and promote the concept of public-private partnership.

Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented,“Business groups are the key to further enhancing Dubai's favourable business environment. They reflect the diversity and agility of the emirate's economy and the chamber's commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership's vision to consolidate Dubai's position as a global capital of business.”

The programme examines the performance of business groups across eight KPIs that assess their vision and mission for governance, strategy and operational plans, membership growth, number of advocacy activities, number of events organised, number of events participated in, digital presence, and connections with international organisations.

Business groups are instrumental in ensuring the representation of economic sectors in Dubai by creating a platform for discussion between key stakeholders and government entities.

Since their inception, they have played an essential role in addressing policy matters, enhancing competitiveness, and driving trade and investment growth in the emirate. In addition, members of business groups benefit from an exclusive range of services and initiatives.

