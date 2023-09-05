Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:10 GMT

Result Of Riksbank Certificate Sale


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2023-09-05
Start date 2023-09-06
Maturity date 2023-09-13
Interest rate 3.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn 1 121.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 994.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn 994.4
Number of bids 21
Percentage allotted, % 100.00





