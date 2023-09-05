Aluminum Extrusion Market Research 2020-2027: Examining The Competitive Landscape And Future Demand Status

Aluminum Extrusion Market Research

Rise in demand for lightweight and durable extruded products and its high corrosion resistance and durability drive the global aluminum extrusion market growth.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The aluminum extrusion industry is a sector of the manufacturing industry that specializes in the production of aluminum profiles or shapes by forcing aluminum alloy material through a die to create specific cross-sectional profiles. These profiles can have a wide range of shapes and sizes, making aluminum extrusions versatile and suitable for variapplications across different industries.

Moreover, growth in demand for customized extrusion offers an array of opportunities in the next few years.

Here are some key aspects of the aluminum extrusion industry:

Extrusion Process: Aluminum extrusion involves pushing a billet (a cylindrical piece of aluminum) through a shaped die using a hydraulic or mechanical press. The aluminum is heated to a specific temperature, typically between 800°C and 900°C (1472°F and 1652°F), to make it malleable before extrusion. The die shapes the aluminum into the desired profile, which can range from simple angles and channels to complex, custom shapes.

Aluminum Alloys: Varialuminum alloys are used in extrusion, with each alloy offering specific properties such as strength, corrosion resistance, and heat resistance. Common aluminum alloys used in extrusion include 6061, 6063, and 7075.

Based on end user, the industrial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. On the contrary, the building and construction segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, with around three-fifths of the global aluminum extrusion market.

Applications: Aluminum extrusions are used in a wide range of industries and applications, including:

- Construction: Windows, doors, curtain walls, and structural components.

- Automotive: Structural components, heat sinks, and decorative trim.

- Electronics: Heat sinks, enclosures, and PCB stiffeners.

- Aerospace: Structural components and aircraft interiors.

- Consumer Goods: Furniture, lighting fixtures, and appliances.

- Transportation: Railings, ladders, and bicycle frames.

- Renewable Energy: Solar panel frames and mounting systems.

- Industrial Machinery: Conveyor systems, frames, and assembly lines.

The global aluminum extrusion market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product type, the mill-finished segment dominated with the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is likely to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the anodized segment is anticipated to showcase the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Post-Extrusion Processing: After extrusion, the aluminum profiles may undergo varisecondary processes such as cutting, CNC machining, surface finishing (anodizing, powder coating, painting), and assembly to create finished products.

Global Industry: The aluminum extrusion industry is a global business with manufacturers, suppliers, and customers located worldwide. Key players in the industry include companies that specialize in aluminum extrusion, as well as those in related industries such as aluminum distribution, fabrication, and finishing.

The market across Asia-pacific held the highest market share in 2019, with more than two-third of the global aluminum extrusion market, and is anticipated to maintain its headship staby 2027. In addition, the region is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

Market Trends: The industry has seen trends toward lightweighting in automotive and transportation, increased use of aluminum in sustainable building designs, and the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing for prototyping and custom extrusions.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aluminum extrusion industry was pegged at $77.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $118.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The aluminum extrusion industry plays a vital role in varisectors, providing lightweight, durable, and versatile solutions for a wide range of applications. It continues to evolve as new technologies and materials are developed, driving innovation and sustainability in manufacturing.

Leading market players profiled in the report include HindaIndustries Limited, Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO), Arconic Corporation, Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Co. (BALEXCO), China Zhongwang, Constellium N. V., and Gulf Extrusion Co. LLC.

