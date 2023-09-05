Aviation Life Rafts Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Aviation Life Rafts Market by Capacity : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Life rafts are small to large floating devices that are carried on-board in aircraft as a mechanism for rescue in events of emergencies when evacuation is required. It is widely used in general aviation as well as in defense. It must conform with varistandards set by several governing bodies for the safety of passengers. Aviation life rafts are equipped with beaconing lights, inflate mechanism, survival kit, and other necessary components. The materials used in such rafts can withstand rough and harsh environment, and hence they are required to be lightweight and be tough yet flexible.

Aviation life rafts are mandatory to be installed in cabins. The minimum required life rafts advised must be present in a flight, which has been increased to accommodate maximum passengers in case of any mishappening. These increase and mandatory installations have led to a rise in demand for life rafts, thereby driving the growth of the global aviation life rafts market growth. The challenge in aviation life rafts is its mandatory installation in domestic routes.

The aviation life rafts market is segmented by capacity, type, and application. On the basis of capacity, the market is categorized into large-sized life rafts, medium-sized life rafts, and small-sized life rafts. The type segment is divided into single-tube life raft and multi-tube life raft. The classification based on application is done into general aviation, business, military/defense, and others. The aviation life rafts market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stain the industry. The key players operating in the global aviation life rafts market are Plastimo, Safran, Winslow LifeRaft Company, Revere Survival Inc., EAM Worldwide, Life Support International, Inc., Tulmar Safety Systems, Survival Equipment Services Limited, Survitec Group Limited, and Avi Aviation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the aviation life rafts market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter's five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The aviation life rafts market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Key Market Players

Revere Survival Inc., Life Support International, Inc., Winslow LifeRaft Company, Survitec Group Limited, Survival Equipment Services Limited, Plastimo, Safran, Tulmar Safety Systems, EAM Worldwide, Avi Aviation

Aviation Life Rafts Market Report Highlights

By Capacity

Large-sized Life Rafts

Medium-sized Life Rafts

Small-sized Life Rafts

By Type

Single Tube Life Raft

Multi-tube Life Raft

By Application

General Aviation

Business

Military/Defense

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

