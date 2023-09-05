Ooredoo Awarded 'Cisco Partner Of The Year Fy23' Accolade

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a leading national player in ICT, received the award for CiPartner of the Year FY23 at the Comstor Partner Summit held in Qatar.

The accolade - received by Hassan Al Emadi, Senior Director Business Accounts at Ooredoo on behalf of the company - reflects multiple key achievements, spearheaded by a year-on-year growth of 60 percent. Ooredoo also played a key role in developing Cisco's overall landscape in Qatar and has specialised in the development of all Ciarchitectures.

Thani Ali Al-Malki – Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo – said:“We are immensely proud to have been recognised as 'CiPartner of the Year FY23' during the Comstor Partner Summit 2023. Our collaboration with the renowned Cidistributor Comstor presents a golden opportunity to provide exceptional service to our customers and communities. We eagerly anticipate strengthening and evolving this partnership in the times ahead.”

This is the second time Ooredoo has received this award. The Ciand Comstor Awards event is hosted annually, recognising and celebrating excellence among ICT partners and resellers.