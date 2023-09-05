Qsl Holds Technical Meeting Ahead Of Ooredoo Cup Kick Off

Doha, Qatar: As part of arrangements for the 2023-2024 season Ooredoo Cup, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) held the Technical Meeting for the tournament yesterday at its Headquarters in Al Bidda Tower in the presence of Director of Competitions Department at QSL Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, Head of Football Operations at QSL Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, representative of the Referees Department of Qatar Football Association Abdullah Al Balooshi and representatives of competing clubs.

The regulations for the tournament were reviewed, and organizational procedures and guidelines for match day operations were discussed.

The clothing kits (main and reserve) for each team were also confirmed. It may be noted that the tournament will start on September 9, 2023.