Struggling Al Ahli Terminate Coach Jovovic's Contract

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli yesterday terminated the contract of head coach NeboJovovic (pictured) ending long association with the Montenegrin after his side suffered three consecutive defeats in the start of the 2023-24 Expo Stars League (ESL) season.

“The management of Al Ahli Sports Club, headed by Abdullah Youssef Al Mulla, decided today to terminate the contract of NeboJovovic by mutual consent between the two parties, in the wake of the team's results in the Qatari League [Expo Stars League],” the club said in a statement yesterday.

Bahraini coach Khaled Taj will replace Jovovic, who became Al Ahli coach in December 2019 succeeding Czech coach Milan Macala. Al Ahli's youth team's Czech coach Ivan will serve as Taj's assistant.

Al Mulla thanked coach Jovovic for his services for the club during his four-year stint.

Al Ahli were edged by Al Duhail 2-1 in their opening match of the season with Al Sadd beating them 4-2, before Al Gharafa outclassed the Brigadiers 4-1 on Friday.

Taj's first test will be to guide Al Ahli to a strong start at Ooredoo Cup which begins on September 9.