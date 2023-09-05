Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Welcomes China Visitors Summit Guests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa recently hosted guests of the China Visitors Summit (CVS) Middle East at Manko Doha for a wonderful evening reception of socialising, refreshing handcrafted beverages, and deliciPeruvian bites.
The event was a resounding success for guests, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees who reveled in the live DJ's beats, mesmerizing performances, and the panoramic vista of West Bay's iconic skyline, and showing guests a hint of the nightlife in Doha.
The prestigiCVS event ran over two days, August 28 and 29, 2023, where representatives of InterContinental Doha beach & Spa were also in attendance.
The CVS Middle East edition brought together more than 100 travel buyers hailing from China.
These esteemed participants encompass a rich diversity of professionals, including travel agencies, tour operators, MICE managers, corporate travel planners, and specialized luxury and adventure agencies.
