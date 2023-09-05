Qu's Annual Convocation Honours Outstanding Community Members

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) organised its Annual Opening Convocation for the academic year 2023, which is an important occasion in the QU calendar, in which it highlights its most significant achievements of the past year.

Outstanding members of the QU community including faculty, staff and alumni were honoured at the ceremony in recognition of their distinguished efforts in the academic, administrative and community service fields.

QU President, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, delivered the opening speech at the event saying:“Firstly, allow me to express my pleasure in being among you today and I thank you for attending this annual meeting held by the University every academic year and which constitutes an opportunity for communication between the administration of the University and its employees. I meet you today in my first official appearance since being appointed as the President of Qatar University.”

He continued:“Standing as a testimony to Qatar University's success and prestige, is its placement in international rankings, the achievement of its graduates, their excellence in varifields of work and their high-level positions in places of employment around the country. Therefore, we have the right to be proud of Qatar University, and to be proud of its many achievements in a short period of time. We cannot proceed without recognizing those who contributed to its success. We give thanks to the continusupport of the decision-makers in the country, the successive university administrators, particularly to Dr. Hassan Al Derham, my predecessor, for his leadership, and the remarkable work during his tenure. In addition, many thanks to all who worked or are still working at the university, including staff and faculty.”

The Merit Award for Outstanding Faculty went to Prof. Mohammad Ahmad Alghouti, Professor of Environmental Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences. Recipient of the Outstanding Teaching Award went to Dr. Nader Mahmoud Ali Elsayed, Associate Professor of Accounting in the College of Business and Economics. The Outstanding Faculty Service Award was awarded to Dr. Montasir Fayez Faris Al Hamad, Associate Professor of Arabic Language in the College of Arts and Sciences as well as, Dr. Othman Mohammed Al Thawadi, Assistant Professor of Marketing in the College of Business and Economics. The final award for faculty members went to Dr. Maha Abdulla Al Asmakh, Assistant Professor and Department Head of Biomedical Sciences in the College of Health Sciences for a special honor dedicated to International Achievement.

The Young Alumof the Year Award was presented by Dr. Khalid Al Khanji, Chief of Strategy and Development, who noted that this year saw a stiff competition, with the participation of 25 nominees for the honour of this award, who were interviewed by a specialized committee. The award was presented to Mohamed Hakim, Executive Director of Lynx for Advertising, Promotion and Marketing; in addition to Salman Yousef, Arabic Teacher and Presenter at Qatar Television.

QU Director of Communications and Public Relations, Dr. Hitmi Al Hitmi presented the award to two winners of the Distinguished Media Contribution Award, Dr. Mohammad Al Rhawi. Also, Associate Professor of Arabic Language as well as Dr. Noof Al Kuwari, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs in the College of Nursing.