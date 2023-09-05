Women's Circle Successfully Hosts 'Umm Ali Masterclass'

Doha, Qatar: The Women's Circle, a Sheraton Grand Doha x Anahi experience, recently concluded its Umm Ali Masterclass event in August, powered by Snoonu.

This culinary journey brought together tradition, taste, and togetherness, making it an unforgettable experience for all participants. Umm Ali, a dessert that is more than just a sweet treat at Sheraton Grand Doha, became the centerpiece of this event, showcasing the hotel's culinary excellence and cultural significance.

In collaboration with Snoonu and More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy, this masterclass provided attendees with an immersive and interactive experience. Under the expert guidance of Sheraton's talented chef, participants learned the art of crafting the famUmm Ali dessert, from layering the finest ingredients to understanding flavour nuances.

This hands-on experience allowed guests to appreciate the culinary magic that has made Umm Ali an iconic symbol of Sheraton Grand Doha. The event not only tantalised taste buds but also fostered camaraderie and sisterhood among women, making it a truly enriching experience.

In response to an enthusiastic response from the community, Sheraton Grand Doha has unveiled a series of regular Umm Ali Masterclasses. Starting from the last Monday of each month, these immersive sessions will run from 3:30pm to 5pm, offering participants the opportunity to indulge in the delightful flavours of Umm Ali starting from QR120 per person.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for individuals to relish this culinary experience while forging enduring bonds with fellow food enthusiasts who share a passion for gastronomy.

Meanwhile, Women's Circle September event focuses on sustainability and fashion.

Get ready for an immersive experience where fashion meets sustainability, sparking a movement towards an ethical and eco-friendly fashion landscape at the Women's Circle September event.

Join Anahi and Samantha for an engaging conversation that explores their roles in driving positive change in the fashion industry, empowering each ofto contribute to a more sustainable future. Afterward, enjoy a unique clothes swap experience to revitalise your wardrobe sustainably. Don't miss this transformative event, leaving you inspired and equipped to make meaningful strides toward a greener fashion future.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 19 from 5pm to 7pm at the Sheraton Grand Doha.

The event costs QR100 per person, which includes light snacks and beverages.

Women's Circle by Sheraton x Anahi continues to bring women together to create a safe platform with unique events.