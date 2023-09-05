Southern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt By Sri Lankan Nationals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 5 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone early Tuesday successfully thwarted an attempted infiltration by a group of four individuals of Sri Lankan nationality.
A high-ranking military source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) reported that the border guard forces acted swiftly and decisively, adhering to well-defined engagement protocols.
The individuals involved in the infiltration attempt were apprehended, and subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and processing.
The source underscored the unwavering commitment of the JAF to safeguarding Jordan's borders, emphasizing that they remain vigilant and steadfast in their mission to protect the Kingdom's territorial integrity and prevent any unauthorized entry or activities that could pose a threat to national security.

