King Abdullah meets with Japan Foreign Minister

(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, who is on a trip the Kingdom to join the strategic talks gatherings among Jordan as well as Japan.



The conference included the strategic corporation among both nations and ways to enlarge financial, investment, trade as well as defense collaboration, as stated by a Royal Court report.



Deliberations at the gathering, joined by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, included the results of His Majesty’s trip to Japan in April of 2023 as well, in addition to the significance of constructing on them in service of the joint benefits of both peoples.



King Abdullah voiced his gratitude for Japan’s backing for Jordan, mentioning the memoranda of understanding inked among both nations in economy as well as energy in the foreign minister’s trip.



His Majesty expressed thanks for Japan’s support for Syrian migrants and host societies as well, in addition to its support for UNRWA.

MENAFN05092023000045015839ID1107007401