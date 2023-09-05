Nominations For 17Th Education Excellence Award To Open On Oct 1

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched 17th Education Excellence Award to promote a culture of creativity and excellence in Qatar.

Through these awards, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honours outstanding students, teachers, researchers and schools every year.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the Organising Committee of the Award at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

Addressing the press conference, CEO of Education Excellence Award, Maryam Abdullah Al Muhannadi said the committee will receive nomination for the award from October 1 to 31, 2023.

Al Muhannadi, who is also Director of Public Relations and Communications Department at MoEHE, said candidates can summit their nomination applications online at educompetitions.edu.gov.qa



“Introductory meetings for the award will be held today and tomorrow. Juries will assess the entries in November and December 2023 and results will be announced in January 2024,” she said.

She said winners will be honoured in a ceremony to be held in March 2024.

The contestants will compete in nine categories including excellent student (primary, preparatory and secondary school), excellent student (university level), excellent teacher, excellent scientific research, excellent master degree holder, excellent PhD degree holder, and the excellent school.

“The Education Excellence Award is a distinguished model of investment in human development on which the Qatar National Vision 2030 is based,” said Al Muhannadi.

She said the award contributes to establishing a culture of excellence and quality in society through scientific excellence, which is the foundation of excellence for all other sectors in the country. Al Muhannadi said schools will approve applications by teachers applying under the teachers' category.

“Interested schools can apply for themselves in the 'excellence school category'. However, schools will approve applications for students applying in the categories of excellent student (in all three categories) and excellence in scientific research for secondary school students,” said Al Muhannadi. She said candidates are required to submit their applications online.