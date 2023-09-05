Katara Hunting And Falcons Exhibition Opens Today

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the seventh edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcon Exhibition (S'hail), organised by the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara, will begin today, and conclude on September 9.

Open from 10am to 10pm, the event will witness participation of 190 major companies specialising in hunting and falconry.

Supplies for hunting, falconry, and camping, along with vehicles tailored for land and hunting excursions, will be showcased by Qatar and 18 other countries. There will be a strong Gulf representation from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, and notable involvement from variministries, agencies, and official entities, all contributing through the provision of excellent facilities and high-quality services.



The S'hail 2023 exhibition stands out with a 10% increase in floor space compared to all previeditions, and it is divided into three wings: Wing A serves as the main pavilion, taking up Al Hikma Square and featuring the S'hail auction theatre, showcasing a diverse collection of rare and premium falcons. It also exhibits hunting equipment, camping gear, and traditional crafts associated with hunting and falconry, while Wing B hosts all firearms companies and hunting rifles, along with the Souq Hospital.

Pavilion C houses a section dedicated to customised four-wheel-drive vehicles intended for land trips, sniper equipment, and camping gear.

It also features a bird market. In the adjoining outdoor space, the most luxurimobile caravans used for trips and camping are showcased.

Additionally, the organising committee has set aside a designated area on the southern side of Katara for the reception of hunting weapons, rifles, and ammunition.

The exhibition offers a vibrant programme of cultural events. Within Pavilion C, the theatre will host a lineup of scientific seminars and poetry evenings. About 12 visual artists from Qatar, the Arab world, and abroad, will also participate in the exhibition, who will showcase their creations that reflect the atmosphere of hunting, falconry, and marksmanship in front of the audience. The seventh of exhibition is being held in partnership with a selection of national sponsors, notably the Fund for Supporting Social and Sports Activities and Qatar Insurance Group.