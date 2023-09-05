Ibs Has Been Recognized As The“Best Multi-Channel Automated Payment Solutions Provider 2023 - Middle East”

“I believe we deserved the win and I'm very glad that our company was recognized as the best firm in the FinTech field. 2024 is the new competition for us” said Ibrahim Darraz, IBS' Managing Partner.

Wealth & Finance International celebrates the most deserving businesses every year by running several research techniques, scrutinizing the collected information, and working alongside the senior judge to make the ultimate decision (please visit wealthandfinance-news.com)

IBS was granted the award for emerging as a frontrunner in providing cutting-edge solutions, its multifaceted client service, internal culture, and its steadfast dedication to client satisfaction.“IBS remains at the forefront of industry developments through its unwavering desire to innovate. In 2024, we have plans to introduce new products and versions incorporating the latest AI and big data analytics trends” said Mohammad Azzeh, IBS' Technology Partner.

ABOUT COMPANY

IBS is a UAE-based FinTech company that was founded by two Jordanian entrepreneurs with the purpose of developing solutions that contribute to immense digital transformations. With a suite of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of variindustries, IBS has successfully deployed over a thousand self-service kiosks, more than 20,000 point-of-sale (POS), and serves hundreds of thousands of mobile users. These channels collectively handle millions of financial transactions on a monthly basis. IBS projects span the GCC region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

At the heart of IBS' success lies its comprehensive suite of six products: Automated Self Service Solution (iKiosk), POS Application (iPOS), E-Voucher Distribution System (iVoucher), Mobile Application (iMobile), Wallet Solution (iWallet), and Web Solution (iWeb). The company's crowning product is the fully integrated and comprehensive platform“e-Channels Management Platform”. This robust, cloud-based, efficient platform facilitates the management of daily operations including managing terminals, reporting, reviewing dashboards, managing profiles, and customer support. It seamlessly integrates with back-end systems and different e-channel solutions for front-end channel automation (including self-service kiosks, payment POS, and mobile solutions).