Fingrid Oyj's Financial Releases In 2024

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2024:
27.2.2024 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023
25.4.2024 Management's Review
25.7.2024 Half-Year Report January–June 2024
30.10.2024 Management's Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2024.

For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213




