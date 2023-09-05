Fingrid Oyj's Financial Releases In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stock Exchange Release 5 September 2023 at 11.10 EET
Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2024:
27.2.2024 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023
25.4.2024 Management's Review
25.7.2024 Half-Year Report January–June 2024
30.10.2024 Management's Review
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2024.
For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213
