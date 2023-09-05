Fingrid Oyj's Financial Releases In 2024

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2024:

27.2.2024 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023

25.4.2024 Management's Review

25.7.2024 Half-Year Report January–June 2024

30.10.2024 Management's Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2024.

For more information:

Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213