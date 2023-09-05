Icrc Director-General To Quit Role

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The information, revealed Monday by the Le Temps newspaper, was confirmed to Keystone-ATS by the institution's press service.
Robert Mardini will remain in office until the end of his mandate, which ends in March. He led the ICRC for four years. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and the organisation's assembly accepted Mardini's decision.The current ICRC executive has had to manage the institution during a difficult period,“characterised by the Covid pandemic, the worsening of conflicts around the world and budgetary shortfalls”. The process of recruiting a new director general will be launched in the coming weeks, specifies the ICRC press service.
MENAFN05092023000210011054ID1107007320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.