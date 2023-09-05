Inside Geneva Talks To Navi Pillay: From The Apartheid Regime To The Un

She became the first woman of colour to have her own legal practice in South Africa.

"It was so lonely, and so scary. I had very little choice, because I went looking for jobs after I'd qualified, at law firms, they were mainly white law firms, and they would say 'we can't – you're a black person, so we can't have our white secretaries taking instructions from you'."

She served on the international tribunal for the Rwandan genocide – but hesitated when Ban Ki Moon asked her to become UN Human Rights Commissioner.

"You have to respond to a call that's made to you, a trust that people place in you. So if you ask me what moved me from where I wanted to go to this, it was the Secretary General saying 'we need you now'."

Today, she believes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is as relevant as ever – as long as we use it.