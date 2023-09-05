Global Slowdown Brakes Swiss Economy

Gross domestic product, adjusted for large sports events, was flat in the three months through June after a 0.9% spurt at the start of the year, data published on Monday show. Economists anticipated an increase of 0.1%, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

