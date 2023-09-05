Iomx Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Nils Peter Debus As Chief Business Officer

EQS-News: iOmx Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

iOmx Therapeutics appoints Dr. Nils Peter Deas Chief Business Officer

05.09.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Martinsried / Munich, Germany, September 5, 2023 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Nils Peter Deas Chief Business Officer (CBO) to drive the company's new stage of growth. Dr. Deis an accomplished life science leader with 27 years of industry experience and an outstanding track record in Business Development & Licensing.

Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO of iOmx , said:“Nils bringssignificant strategic business expertise with a proven success in building partnerships and executing transformative collaborations and acquisitions. His broad industry experience, will be invaluable as we further grow our global business development activities.”

Dr. Nils Debus, CBO of iOmx , added:“iOmx has made impressive progress in a brief time, leveraging its iOTarg platform to address novel immune checkpoints on myeloid cells and advancing its first novel immune checkpoint inhibitor into the clinic. By identifying novel tumor evasion biology, we will further unlock the immune system's potential to combat cancer and tackle tumors, which currently show resistance to existing immunotherapies. I look forward to working with Apollon and the entire iOmx team to build strong partnerships with pharma to maximize our strategic options. We invite the biopharma community to explore our exciting platform and advanced programs for collaboration opportunities.”

Before joining iOmx Dr. Deheld the CBO position at OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris, France), a company focusing on innovative treatments for immuno-oncology and autoimmune disorders. At Boehringer Ingelheim (Ingelheim, Germany), he spent nine years in senior BD&L roles with a foon biosimilars, strategic transactions and alliance management, handling R&D pipeline and commercialization deals, as well as patent negotiations. At Merz Pharmaceuticals (Frankfurt, Germany) he served as VP of BD. He started his BD&L career at Schering AG (now Bayer) in Berlin, Germany. Dr. Deis a microbiologist by training and holds a PhD in embryonic stem cell research from Humboldt University (Berlin, Germany). In addition, he received training in corporate finance from Duke University (Durham, USA).

About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics ( ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immuno-therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTargTM high-throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated next-generation immune checkpoints and is advancing a clinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers, which are resistant to current immunotherapies. The company's lead candidate OMX-0407 targets SIK, an immune protective kinase family in multiple solid tumors, and is currently being investigated in Phase I clinical trials. Founded in 2016, based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove MD, and Nisit Khandelwal Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx is today backed by international venture capital investors, such as Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners, M

Ventures, MIG Capital and Athos Biopharma. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

