Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project
05.09.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Adler Group S. A. announces the sale of a
Berlin-based development project
Luxembourg, 5 September 2023 – Adler Group S. A. ("Adler Group") today announced the completion of the sale of the Staytion - Forum Pankow development project in Berlin.
ConReal Estate AG, a subsidiary of Adler Group, has sold its shares in the joint venture to its JV partner Kondor Wessels.
The transaction, which was completed in August, generated proceeds of approximately €36 million for the Adler Group.
The transaction contributes to the stated goal of further deleveraging the group in 2023 and beyond.
|
