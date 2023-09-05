EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project

05.09.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE





Adler Group S. A. announces the sale of a

Berlin-based development project









Luxembourg, 5 September 2023 – Adler Group S. A. ("Adler Group") today announced the completion of the sale of the Staytion - Forum Pankow development project in Berlin.

ConReal Estate AG, a subsidiary of Adler Group, has sold its shares in the joint venture to its JV partner Kondor Wessels.

The transaction, which was completed in August, generated proceeds of approximately €36 million for the Adler Group.

The transaction contributes to the stated goal of further deleveraging the group in 2023 and beyond.









Contact:





Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E





Language: English Company: Adler Group S.A. 55 Allée Scheffer 2520 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 278 456 710 Fax: +352 203 015 00 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: LU1250154413 WKN: A14U78 Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 1718745