Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as national brand ambassador

India's leading renewable energy company that manufactures premium quality solar modules & develops projects has recently announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian international cricketer as the company's brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country's transformative green economy.



The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja's significant relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a perfectly suited complement to Saatvik Solar's marketing efforts.





As part of this strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja's wide spread appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik's sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.





Delighted with the announcement, Prashant Mathur -

CEO of Saatvik Solar said, "We take immense pride in associating with a national icon -

Mr. Ravindra Jadeja. Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality & performance on the field. With this landmark partnership, we are in prime position to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy & sustainable products across the globe.”





Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said,“Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important forIndians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makesbelieve that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”





Saatvik Solar has a significant footprint in India, spanning a wide range of operations across international, urban, and rural locations, supplying premium solar PV modules and providing EPC services for marquee projects and IPP (Independent Power Producer). Currently, it operates from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is rapidly expanding its reach across domestic and international borders by establishing cutting-edge technology manufacturing units in the United States and Gandhidham, Gujarat.





With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian region, leveraging Jadeja's widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team & IPL's Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption.





Saatvik Solar endeavors to create a sustainable world, powered by clean and renewable sources of energy. The company strives to accelerate the transition towards sustainability with its category leading narrative and strengthening its commercial leadership position.