Farah Families End 4-Year-Old Enmity, Live Peacefully

The families of Noorul Haq and Sharafuddin reconciled two weeks ago and have since been living a peaceful life.

Haji Sakhi Jan Jamal, a tribal elder of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a clash over land ownership took place between the two families four years ago, which resulted in the killing of four individuals.

Eventually, the enmity came to an end and both families reconciled following the mediation of religischolars, tribal elders and government officials.

“Four years ago, three people were killed from Sharafuddin's family and one from Noorul Haq family in the clash,” he added.

He praised the rival families for accepting the request of tribal elders and local officials to reconcile.

The two families are also glad that they now live a peaceful life and are no longer enemies of each other.

Sharafuddin said:“Four years ago, our families, who are cousins, clashed over a land dispute in which three members of our family were killed, since then we have not seen peace and we left our area.”

He said he was happy that religischolars, tribal leaders and local officials were able to end their four-year-old enmity and make peace between them.

He added:“The end of every conflict is peace, no matter how many people are killed, we have to make peace in the end, so it's good that we reconciled.”

Maulvi Abdul Majeed Samim, director of the vice and virtue department, said that it was his responsibility to make people aware of the dangers of conflict and enmity and call them to reconciliation.

“Fortunately, last week, with the mediation of a number of tribal leaders, officials and scholars, we were able to achieve peace between the two families. The enmity has taken four lives,” he added.

Maulvi Samim added they were trying to resolve other such disputes.

Abdul Khaliq Rohani, a religischolar, said:“Allah createdto live peacefully with each other.”

sa/ma

Hits: 6