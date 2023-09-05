AFP declares “groundbreaking agreement” to permit Saudi Pro League icons to play in Iran

(MENAFN) Saudi Pro League icons Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Neymar are going to be permitted to play Asian Champions League matches in Iran following the Asian Football Confederation declared a “groundbreaking agreement” among both nation’s alliances.



Following seven years of playing at neutral locations after a collapse in politic relations, teams of both local powerhouses are going to have the ability to play in home and away ties currently after a revoke of a travel prohibition on Saudi residents traveling to Iran.



Since the AFC decision on using neutral destinations came in power in 2016, Saudi as well as Iranian teams drawn together in the Champions League played in fields in Dubai and Doha. Iranian clubs did play in Saudi towns in the Covid-19 pandemic when single stadiums were used for matches among clubs from many nations under firm health guidelines.



The AFC declared that it "welcomes the historic move" as it indicates the dedication of Saudi Arabia as well as Iran "towards fostering closer ties between their respective footballing communities".

MENAFN05092023000045015839ID1107007280