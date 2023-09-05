Hot, Hazy Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first, becomes hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at times and scattered clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becomes northwesterly-northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting 20 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be mainly variable at first becomes northwesterly - northeasterly 5 - 15 KT.
Visibility will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
