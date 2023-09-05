Ja Solar H1 2023 Net Profit Of 4.806 Billion Cny, A Yoy Growth Of 182.45%

The strong performance was due to the strength of the company's global service network and highly recognized brand. In the first half of the year, JA Solar implemented a number of operational improvements that drove its success. Major operating initiatives included intensifying sales activities, constructing new production capacity, optimizing supply chains, reinforcing R&D and new talent incentive programs.

