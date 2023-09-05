Software Defined Security Market To Grow At 29.5% Cagr By 2030, Says Allied Market Research

software defined security market size

Key drivers of the Software Defined Security Market: Rising cyber threats, flexibility, and automation for enhanced network protection.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Increase in cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising applications of cloud and virtualization technologies in modern businesses drive the growth of the global software defined security market. On the other hand, harder & costlier initial installation and limited customizations along with complex network management strategies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of cloud computing and rise in awareness about software defined security and its benefits are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Software Defined Security Market-

► The trend of accessing critical enterprise infrastructure from less secure locations (for example, homes of employees) has led to increase in possibility for cyber-attacks. To prevent this, many organizations invested in stronger software defined security solutions for their employees to ensure the asset of the employees as well as the company.

► Software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have now become popular and are being extensively deployed into employee's systems to strengthen the essential security perimeters.

The global software defined security market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Software Defined Security Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2030. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Key Market Players:

► Technologies Ltd.

► Palo Alto Networks

► Symantec Corporation

► Check Point Software

► EMC Corporation

► Fortinet, Inc.

► CiSystems, Inc.

► Intel Corporation

► Juniper Networks, Inc.

► VMware, Inc

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

