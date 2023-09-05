Dog Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation And Industry Statistics 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global dog food market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.

Dog food refers to commercially prepared food specifically designed for consumption by dogs. It comes in varitypes, including dry kibble, wet canned food, and semi-moist options. It consists of essential components like protein sources (chicken, beef, fish), grains (rice, corn, wheat), vegetables, and vitamins/minerals. Dog food is essential in providing optimal nourishment and energy to dogs of varibreeds and sizes. It helps in improving digestion, enhancing coat health, managing weight, and dental care. It also promotes muscle development, supports immune function, and aids in maintaining joint health.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report:

Dog Food Market Trends:

The rising trend of pet ownership, particularly dogs, is a significant driver for the dog food market. As more households embrace dogs as companions, the demand for specialized and high-quality dog food products is surging globally. In addition to this, pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of proper nutrition for their dogs tpresenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, urban dwellers are increasingly choosing dogs as pets, leading to a demand for convenient and ready-to-eat (RTE) dog food solutions that fit busy schedules. Furthermore, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for pet owners to access a wide range of dog food products tbolstering market growth.

Moreover, dog food manufacturers are continuously innovating to meet diverse consumer demands. This includes introducing novel flavors, formulations for specific health needs, and convenient packaging formats thereby providing an impeto market growth. Other factors, such as effective branding and marketing strategies and exposure to international dog food brands through media and online platforms are anticipated to drive the market towards growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the global dog food market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

.Dry Dog Food

.Dog Treats

.Wet Dog Food

Breakup by Pricing Type:

.Premium Products

.Mass Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

.Animal Derived

.Plant Derived

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Specialty Stores

.Online

.Others

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Western Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Eastern Europe

.Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the dog food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Mars Petcare, Inc.

.Nestlé Purina Pet Care

.Hill's Pet Nutrition

.Proctor & Gamble Co.

.Del Monte Foods

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures:

Key Highlights of The Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Pet Wearable Market Download Sample Report

Non-GMO Food Market Download Sample Report

Frozen Food Market Download Sample Report

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from variindustries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

emailhere