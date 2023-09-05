Xpeng's Ev Expansion, Partnerships In Europe

It already has a delivery and service center presence in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, among other European countries.

Today at the International Mobility Show in Germany, Xpeng President Brian Gu made the following statement:

The week before last, Xpeng made public the news that the company would be acquiring the intelligent electric vehicle business of DiDi Global.

The price of its shares is around twenty percent less than at the same time last year.

Xpeng is contemplating studying the potential of applying the traditional dealership business model to the sale of its vehicles to increase the size of its customer base in Germany. This would allow the company to sell a wider variety of vehicles.

It is making a deliberate effort to acquire up to 20 distribution partners by the end of this year, and it aims to more than double that number by 2024. Action is being taken.

On Monday, President Gu delivered the following presentations during the first day of the IAA Mobility Auto Show:

Approximately one month ago, Volkswagen disclosed a $700 million investment in this Chinese electric vehicle startup , whose second-quarter revenue increased by 25.5% sequentially.

In addition to forming a partnership with Xpeng to develop two new vehicles, the German automaker has also partnered with Xpeng.