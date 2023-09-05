Ecb Praises Ec's Digital Euro Proposals For Monetary Sovereignty

Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB's executive board, told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on September 4 that the proposals“put Europe at the forefront of advanced economies” in central bank digital currency (CBDC) development, thereby preventing private dominance of the financial sector and the associated ills.

On June 28, the EC made its proposals public. Panetta, a critic of cryptocurrencies , referred to the EC proposals for the euro CBDC as“a new paradigm for preserving monetary sovereignty” that would ensure Europeans always have access to a public payment option, whether cash or digital, even as“closed-loop solutions are becoming more prevalent” in private payment services.

Panetta compared remote payment systems to personal messaging systems, in which users are compelled to join the most popular systems.

The European Commission proposed legalizing the digital euro and mandating its adoption as a payment.

Panetta lauded the European Commission's privacy proposals for the digital euro. Panetta elaborated:

Moreover, the ability to pay offline would provide cash-like anonymity, as neither the intermediary nor the central bank would process the payment.

The proposals also included reasonable pricing policies and the ability for the ECB to maintain financial system equilibrium with instruments such as holding limits. Panetta declared:

Not maintaining the staquo is an alternative to implementing a CBDC.

Panetta stated that the government is losing ground to new private solutions that could affect the economy. He used PayPal's recently introduced PYC stablecoin as an example of risk.

There is no incentive for private payment service providers to limit their range of services or make them compatible with other services as they strive to increase their market share.

Consequently, as has occurred in the past, a private service could attain a monopoly position on the market, as Panetta explained.

In contrast, the digital euro“would pay due consideration to orderly adjustments in the financial sector while providing a platform for innovations with pan-euro area reach,” he said.