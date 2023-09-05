Casio, Polygon Labs Unveil Virtual G-Shock Watch

On September 23, 15 thousand NFT-based G-SHOCK creator permits will be available for access to a project Discord channel, according to a statement.

Customers with CASIO IDs enrolled on the company's membership website can participate in the pre-distribution. On September 26–29, public distribution will commence.

Casio filed a trademark application for virtual apparel and watches, NFT-backed media, and virtual goods enterprises with the USPTO on August 22.

Since 1983, Casio has distributed over 100 million shock-resistant watches and hopes to leverage their popularity.

In the first community initiative, Casio will ask users to design and vote on a G-SHOCK creator pass. The winning design will become an iteration of the NFT pass.

Casio selected Polygon for its Web3 initiative because it enables“lightning-fast transactions that make minting and managing their NFTs simple, convenient, and carbon-neutral.”

Our virtual G-SHOCK was designed to be accessible, innovative, and inclusive; consequently, the user experience must be uncomplicated.

Casio's Senior General Manager of Timepieces, Takahashi Oh, stated that Polygon was the most prominent and logical choice.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand, and the company and its customers should work together to develop it.

Casio announced that the collection would be available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Japan, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Casio has joined DraftKings, Adidas, and Starbucks in attempting to scale Ethereum. In 2021, DraftKings introduced its NFT marketplace on Polygon with a Tom Brady drop. Later that same year, it became a comprehensive network validator.

In 2022, Adidas and Prada initiated a Polygon NFT project using user-generated content. Starbucks debuted a new NFT collection on the network in April.

Jordi Baylina, co-founder of Polygon Labs , remarked,“It is astounding to see more multinational corporations embracing decentralization by expanding their web3 presence.”

Last week, Polygon-based NFT trading volumes reached their lowest level in a month as the sector declined.