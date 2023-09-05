Ahead Of Jawan Release, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Nayanthara Offer Prayers At Tirupati Temple. Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, is all set to hit cinemas on 7 September. Ahead of the release, Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani also accompanied them at the temple.
Jawan has set the ticket counters on fire since the day advance booking started on 1 September. As many as 284,600 tickets have been sold in three national chains for Day 1, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. Moreover, another trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said the film earned ₹17.58 crore in advance bookings on the first day with 6.5 lac tickets all over India.Also Read: Movie releases in September: From Shah Rukh's action-packed thriller 'Jawan' to family drama 'Great Indian Family'The grand trailer release on 31 August blew away the audiences with varied reactions pouring in worldwide. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.
Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. The film's star-studded cast, which also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra with Deepika Padukone and Priyamani in special appearances, holds great power over variregional landscapes while also blurring the barriers of language. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana will also be making her acting debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.(With inputs from agencies)
